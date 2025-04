IWF legt in Washington Konjunkturprognose vor

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva delivers a keynote speech ahead of the IMF/WB Spring Meetings at IMF headquarters in Washington, DC, on April 17, 2025. Trade disruptions "incur costs," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters in Washington on Thursday according to prepared remarks, adding that the Fund now expects "notable" markdowns to growth but no recession. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)