Washington zieht Nominierung von Musk-Vertrautem als NASA-Chef zurück

(FILES) WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 09: Jared Isaacman, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Administrator, testifies during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee confirmation hearing in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on April 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. Isaacman, a billionaire entrepreneur and close associate of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, previously chartered two private astronaut flights to orbit including the all-civilian American "space tourist" Inspiration4 mission. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP. US President Donald Trump is planning to withdraw his nomination of tech billionaire Jared Isaacman, a close ally of Elon Musk, to lead space agency NASA, the White House said May 31, 2025. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)