US-Regierung will palästinensischen Uni-Aktivisten abschieben

US-Präsident Donald Trump bezeichnete Khalil in einem Post auf seiner Online-Plattform Truth Social als "einen radikalen ausländischen Pro-Hamas-Studenten". Er werde ihn zusammen mit anderen, die an "pro-terroristischen, antisemitischen und antiamerikanischen Aktivitäten" beteiligt seien, aus den Vereinigten Staaten abschieben. Das Vorgehen der Behörden basiert auf einem Dekret Trumps zur Bekämpfung von Antisemitismus.
Nach Angaben seiner Anwältin besitzt Khalil allerdings eine unbegrenzte US-Aufenthaltsgenehmigung, eine Greencard. Die Rücknahme eines solchen Status ist in der Regel ein langwieriges Verfahren. Der Juristin zufolge will Khalil rechtlich gegen seine Abschiebung vorgehen. Der Palästinenser ist der "New York Times" zufolge mit einer Amerikanerin verheiratet, die im achten Monat schwanger ist.
An der New Yorker Elite-Uni Columbia und vielen weiteren Hochschulen in den USA gibt es Proteste gegen Israels Vorgehen im Gazakrieg. Dabei wurden auch Zeltlager errichtet und Gebäude besetzt. Khalil nahm in New York als Redner bei den Demos eine prominente Rolle ein.
Die Columbia ist im Visier der Trump-Regierung. Diese ist der Ansicht, dass die Demonstranten mit der Hamas sympathisieren und jüdische Studenten nicht ausreichend geschützt sind. Zuletzt waren der Universität Fördergelder in Höhe von 400 Millionen US-Dollar (369 Millionen Euro) gestrichen worden.
Pro-Palestinian protesters hang a banner as they gather outside the campus of Columbia University in New York City on March 4, 2025.