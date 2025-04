Weitere Vorwürfe gegen Sean "Diddy" Combs wegen Sexhandel

(FILES) US producer-musician Sean "Diddy" Combs poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the premiere of the comedy movie "Get Him to the Greek" from Universal Pictures at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on May 25, 2010. US prosecutors have added two charges to the criminal racketeering and sex trafficking case against Combs, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed on April 4, 2025. The superseding indictment includes an additional charge of sex trafficking and an additional charge of transportation to engage in prostitution, relating to a woman identified by prosecutors only as "Victim-2." (Photo by MARK RALSTON / AFP)