Prozess gegen Rapper Combs startet

Rapper werden Sexualstraftaten vorgeworfen
©AFP, APA, MARK RALSTON
In New York startet am Montag der mit Spannung erwartete Prozess gegen den Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs wegen Vorwürfen von Sexualstraftaten mit der Auswahl der Jury. Es wird erwartet, dass Combs persönlich zum Prozessauftakt vor Richter Arun Subramanian erscheint. Der Musiker sitzt seit Mitte September in Untersuchungshaft. Ihm werden von der Staatsanwaltschaft unter anderem Sexhandel und organisierte Kriminalität vorgeworfen. Es droht eine lebenslange Haftstrafe.

Combs hat bisher alle Vorwürfe zurückgewiesen. Der 55-Jährige gehörte mit Hits wie "I'll Be Missing You" und "Bad Boy For Life" in den vergangenen Jahrzehnten zu den erfolgreichsten Rappern der Welt. Im Laufe seiner Karriere nutzte er unter anderem die Pseudonyme "Puff Daddy", "P. Diddy" und "Diddy".

(FILES) US producer-musician Sean "Diddy" Combs poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the premiere of the comedy movie "Get Him to the Greek" from Universal Pictures at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on May 25, 2010. Once hip-hop's flashy impresario, Combs now sports unruly, gray hair and only appears publicly in court, where he will be a regular starting May 5, 2025, as his federal sex crimes trial gets underway in New York. Jury selection will kick off the blockbuster proceedings, the next chapter for the once-powerful mogul, whose efforts in recent years to rebrand as "Brother Love" were thwarted by a criminal indictment and a mountain of civil suits alleging he committed harrowing sexual abuse. (Photo by MARK RALSTON / AFP)

