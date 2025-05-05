Prozess gegen Rapper Combs startet

(FILES) US producer-musician Sean "Diddy" Combs poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the premiere of the comedy movie "Get Him to the Greek" from Universal Pictures at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on May 25, 2010. Once hip-hop's flashy impresario, Combs now sports unruly, gray hair and only appears publicly in court, where he will be a regular starting May 5, 2025, as his federal sex crimes trial gets underway in New York. Jury selection will kick off the blockbuster proceedings, the next chapter for the once-powerful mogul, whose efforts in recent years to rebrand as "Brother Love" were thwarted by a criminal indictment and a mountain of civil suits alleging he committed harrowing sexual abuse. (Photo by MARK RALSTON / AFP)