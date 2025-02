Weißes Haus reißt Reporter-Besetzung im Oval Office an sich

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press next to hats reading "Trump was right about everything", after signing an Executive Order at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on February 25, 2025. Trump signed an executive order on price transparency requirements on the health care industry to reinstate and strengthen them. He also signed an order on the supply of copper and foreign copper in the American market, the order charges Lutnick with looking at process to potentially impose tariffs or trade barriers. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)