US Supreme Court ebnet Weg für Massenabschiebungen

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 30: As seen from an aerial view a U.S. Border Patrol agent supervises as immigrants walk into the United States after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico on September 30, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. The agent had cut coils of razor wire to let them pass through for processing. Immigration and border security have become major issues in ongoing negotiations to fund the U.S. government. A recent surge in immigrant crossings has overwhelmed border authorities. John Moore/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOHN MOORE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)