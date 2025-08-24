News Logo
Trump empfängt südkoreanischen Präsidenten Lee

Politik
Lee Jae Myung kommt ins Weiße Haus
©JUNG YEON-JE, AFP, APA, ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
US-Präsident Donald Trump empfängt am Montag seinen südkoreanischen Kollegen Lee Jae Myung zu dessen Antrittsbesuch im Weißen Haus. Ein Schwerpunkt des Treffens dürfte der Konflikt auf der koreanischen Halbinsel sein. Lee hat sich der Verbesserung der Beziehungen zu Nordkorea verschrieben. Trump könnte sich nach Einschätzung von Experten um eine Vermittlung zwischen den verfeindeten Nachbarländern bemühen.

Nord- und Südkorea sind auch mehr als sieben Jahrzehnte nach dem Ende des Korea-Krieges im Jahr 1953 formell weiterhin im Kriegszustand. Die USA haben zehntausende Soldaten in Südkorea stationiert. Lee hatte das Präsidentenamt Anfang Juni angetreten. Sein Vorgänger Yoon Suk Yeol war wegen einer kurzzeitigen Verhängung des Kriegsrechts im Dezember seines Amtes enthoben worden. Ende Juli erzielte die südkoreanische Regierung eine Einigung im Handelsstreit mit den USA.

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on August 19, 2025 shows President of South Korea Lee Jae-myung (L) in Seoul on June 4, 2025 and US President Donald Trump (R) in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025. US President Donald Trump will host his South Korean counterpart on August 25 to hammer out details of their recent trade deal and discuss chips, shipbuilding and other topics, Seoul said Tuesday..In return for cutting threatened tariffs of 25 percent to 15 percent, Trump said on July 31 that South Korea would "give" to the United $350 billion for investments and buy $100 billion of energy products..Trump also said that South Korea agreed to invest an additional "large sum of money", the level of which would be announced when President Lee Jae Myung visits the White House. (Photo by JUNG Yeon-je and ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

