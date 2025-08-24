Trump empfängt südkoreanischen Präsidenten Lee

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on August 19, 2025 shows President of South Korea Lee Jae-myung (L) in Seoul on June 4, 2025 and US President Donald Trump (R) in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025. US President Donald Trump will host his South Korean counterpart on August 25 to hammer out details of their recent trade deal and discuss chips, shipbuilding and other topics, Seoul said Tuesday..In return for cutting threatened tariffs of 25 percent to 15 percent, Trump said on July 31 that South Korea would "give" to the United $350 billion for investments and buy $100 billion of energy products..Trump also said that South Korea agreed to invest an additional "large sum of money", the level of which would be announced when President Lee Jae Myung visits the White House. (Photo by JUNG Yeon-je and ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)