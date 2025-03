Selenskyj: Mehr als 2.000 Luftangriffe in einer Woche

People walk by a damaged residential building following a strike in Dobropillia, Donetsk region, on March 8, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. At least 11 people were killed and 30 wounded in Russian strikes on eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region late March 7, the country's emergency service said, raising the earlier death toll of four. "In the evening, Russians struck the centre of Dobropillia. At least 11 people were killed and 30 others were wounded," the service wrote in a post on Telegram, adding that at least nine buildings were damaged. (Photo by Tetiana DZHAFAROVA / AFP)