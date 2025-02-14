News Logo
M23-Miliz rückt in Provinzhauptstadt Bukavu im Kongo ein

©APA/APA/AFP/AMANI ALIMASI
Im Osten der Demokratischen Republik Kongo hat die M23-Miliz bei ihrer Offensive gemeinsam mit verbündeten Soldaten aus Ruanda die strategisch bedeutende Stadt Bukavu eingenommen. Nach Angaben aus Sicherheitskreisen und von humanitären Organisationen rückten die Kämpfer und Truppen am Freitag in die Hauptstadt der Provinz Süd-Kivu mit rund einer Million Einwohnern ein. Zuvor hatten sie demnach bereits den Flughafen der Stadt erobert.

Der Konflikt im Osten des zentralafrikanischen Landes war Ende Jänner eskaliert: M23-Kämpfer und ruandische Soldaten drangen zunächst in Goma, der Hauptstadt der an Bodenschätzen reichen Region Nord-Kivu, ein. Obwohl die M23-Miliz zunächst eine Waffenruhe verkündete, startete sie vergangene Woche gemeinsam mit ruandischen Soldaten eine Offensive auf die Nachbarprovinz Süd-Kivu.

An Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) soldier sits on the back of a pick-up truck in Bukavu on February 14, 2025. The intensifying conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has provoked fears of a regional war. Several of the DRC's nine neighbouring countries, as well as South Africa, already have a military presence on the ground. For the last 30 years, successive conflicts in eastern DRC have turned the heart of the African Great Lakes region into a tinderbox ready to catch fire. (Photo by Amani Alimasi / AFP)

