M23-Miliz rückt in Provinzhauptstadt Bukavu im Kongo ein

An Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) soldier sits on the back of a pick-up truck in Bukavu on February 14, 2025. The intensifying conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has provoked fears of a regional war. Several of the DRC's nine neighbouring countries, as well as South Africa, already have a military presence on the ground. For the last 30 years, successive conflicts in eastern DRC have turned the heart of the African Great Lakes region into a tinderbox ready to catch fire. (Photo by Amani Alimasi / AFP)