FBI: Explosion vor US-Kinderwunschklinik war "Terrorakt"

A police car is seen near the scene of a bomb blast which damaged a fertility clinic and left one person dead, May 17, 2025 in Palm Springs, California. A bomb blast outside a California fertility clinic killed one person Saturday, in what the US attorney general called an "unforgivable" attack. The blast ripped through downtown Palm Springs, badly damaging the clinic and blowing out the windows and doors of other nearby buildings. (Photo by Gabriel Osorio / AFP)