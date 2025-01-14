News Logo
Insgesamt mehr neue Pkw zugelassen - Aber weniger E-Autos

Wirtschaft
Austro-Automarkt hat 2024 wieder Anschub erhalten
Voriges Jahr sind in Österreich mit 253.789 Pkw so viele Autos neu zugelassen worden wie seit 2019 nicht mehr - mit der damals allerdings deutlich höheren Zahl 329.363. Gegenüber 2023 gab es ein Plus 6,1 Prozent oder 14.639 Fahrzeugen, berichtete die Statistik Austria am Dienstag. Der E-Auto-Anteil ging insgesamt zurück. Gesamtheitlich stiegen die Neuzulassungen von Kraftfahrzeugen demnach auf 369.246, ein Anstieg von 8,2 Prozent oder 27.837 Kfz im Vergleich zu 2023.

Ein Drittel aller Neuzulassungen im Jahr 2024 waren Benziner, die im Vorjahresvergleich um 8,6 Prozent zulegten. Der zweitgrößte Anteil entfiel mit 26,3 Prozent auf Benzin-Hybride. Hier stiegen die Neuzulassungen um ein gutes Viertel. Einem langjährigen rückläufigen Trend folgend entwickelten sich hingegen die Neuzulassungen von Diesel-Pkw (Anteil: 17,4 Prozent) und Diesel-Hybrid-Pkw (5,7 Prozent) zurück. Auch die Neuzulassungen von rein elektrisch angetriebenen Pkw (17,6 Prozent) nahmen voriges Jahr ab.

A man pushes a car out of the mud during the 24th World meeting of Citroen 2CV friends near Delemont, northern Switzerland on July 26, 2023. Archetypal French car, the 2CV (deux chevaux), meaning "two horsepower", and nicknamed in German "Ente" (duck) was built by carmaker Citroen with an air-cooled two-cylinder and was an economical choice for consumers. Around 5,000 Citroen 2CVs from across the globe are tootling into the Swiss countryside in a area equivalent to 75 football fields divided into a festival area and a camping ground, for a mass gathering celebrating the instantly-recognisable French classic car. (Photo by GABRIEL MONNET / AFP)

