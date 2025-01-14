Insgesamt mehr neue Pkw zugelassen - Aber weniger E-Autos

A man pushes a car out of the mud during the 24th World meeting of Citroen 2CV friends near Delemont, northern Switzerland on July 26, 2023. Archetypal French car, the 2CV (deux chevaux), meaning "two horsepower", and nicknamed in German "Ente" (duck) was built by carmaker Citroen with an air-cooled two-cylinder and was an economical choice for consumers. Around 5,000 Citroen 2CVs from across the globe are tootling into the Swiss countryside in a area equivalent to 75 football fields divided into a festival area and a camping ground, for a mass gathering celebrating the instantly-recognisable French classic car. (Photo by GABRIEL MONNET / AFP)