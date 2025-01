Wahrscheinlichkeit für Mega-Beben in Japan auf 82 Prozent gestiegen

This picture taken on December 10, 2024 shows a worker walking past collapsed houses in Suzu, Ishikawa prefecture, following the major earthquake on New Year's Day 2024. The earthquake on New Year's Day 2024 was Japan's deadliest in over a decade, claiming nearly 470 lives. Around half the victims were killed in the disaster itself, which brought tsunami waves and sparked a huge fire in Wajima's city centre, burning down a historic market. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) / To go with "JAPAN-EARTHQUAKE-NOTO, FOCUS" by Hiroshi HIYAMA