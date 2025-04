Trump-Regierung droht mit harten Maßnahmen gegen Harvard-Universität

People walk through Harvard Yard on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachussetts, on April 15, 2025. Elite US university Harvard was hit with a $2.2 billion federal funding freeze on April 14 after rejecting a list of sweeping demands that the White House said was intended to crack down on campus anti-Semitism. The call for changes to its governance, hiring practices and admissions procedures expands a list Harvard received on April 3, which ordered officials to shut diversity offices and cooperate with immigration authorities for screenings of international students. In a letter to students and faculty, Harvard president Alan Garber vowed to defy the government, insisting that the school would not "negotiate over its independence or its constitutional rights." (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)