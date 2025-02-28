News Logo
ABO

Pakistaner soll als erster Ausländer zu Chinas Raumstation fliegen

Subressort
Technik
Aktualisiert
Lesezeit
2 min
Kooperationsabkommen zur Ausbildung pakistanischer Astronauten
©APA/APA/AFP/THEMENBILD/ADEK BERRY
  1. home
  2. Leben
  3. Technik
Ein pakistanischer Raumfahrer könnte als erster Ausländer die chinesische Raumstation betreten. China und Pakistan haben ein Kooperationsabkommen zur Ausbildung pakistanischer Astronauten abgeschlossen, wie die amtliche chinesische Nachrichtenagentur Xinhua meldete. Demnach soll eine von China ausgewählte Gruppe pakistanischer Astronauten in einem chinesischen Trainingscamp ausgebildet werden - einer von ihnen zu der Raumstation fliegen, berichtet Xinhua weiter.

von

Das Abkommen wurde in Anwesenheit von Pakistans Premierminister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad unterzeichnet, wie das Büro des Regierungschefs bestätigte. Der Prozess für die Auswahl der Raumfahrer solle etwa ein Jahr dauern, danach beginne die Ausbildung in China. In den folgenden Jahren sollen pakistanische Raumfahrer dann zusammen mit chinesischen Taikonauten für Kurzzeit-Missionen zu der Raumstation fliegen, wie es weiter hieß. China und Pakistan sehen sich als politische und wirtschaftliche Partner.

A long March-2F carrier rocket carrying the Shenzhou-19 spacecraft and crew of three astronauts lifts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in the Gobi desert, northwest China, on October 30, 2024. The mission of three astronauts to the Tiangong space station will carry out experiments with an eye to the space programme's ambitious goal of placing astronauts on the Moon by 2030 and eventually constructing a lunar base. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)

Über die Autoren

Logo
Monatsabo ab 20,63€
Jetzt abonnieren
Ähnliche Artikel
Bisherige Therapien behandeln nur Symptome der Krankheit
Technik
EU-Behörde gab Grünes Licht für Alzheimer-Medikament
Joggen stärkt die Gelenke, aber Distanz und Trainingsstand müssen zusammenpassen
Gesundheit
Kann Joggen den Gelenken schaden?
Auch der Gummi einer Wärmflasche wird mit der Zeit müde - das kann gefährlich werden
Gesundheit
Auch Wärmflaschen haben ein Verfallsdatum
2048ALMAITVEUNZZNSWI314112341311241241412414124141241TIER