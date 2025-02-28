Pakistaner soll als erster Ausländer zu Chinas Raumstation fliegen

A long March-2F carrier rocket carrying the Shenzhou-19 spacecraft and crew of three astronauts lifts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in the Gobi desert, northwest China, on October 30, 2024. The mission of three astronauts to the Tiangong space station will carry out experiments with an eye to the space programme's ambitious goal of placing astronauts on the Moon by 2030 and eventually constructing a lunar base. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)