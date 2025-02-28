Pakistaner soll als erster Ausländer zu Chinas Raumstation fliegen

von
Das Abkommen wurde in Anwesenheit von Pakistans Premierminister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad unterzeichnet, wie das Büro des Regierungschefs bestätigte. Der Prozess für die Auswahl der Raumfahrer solle etwa ein Jahr dauern, danach beginne die Ausbildung in China. In den folgenden Jahren sollen pakistanische Raumfahrer dann zusammen mit chinesischen Taikonauten für Kurzzeit-Missionen zu der Raumstation fliegen, wie es weiter hieß. China und Pakistan sehen sich als politische und wirtschaftliche Partner.
A long March-2F carrier rocket carrying the Shenzhou-19 spacecraft and crew of three astronauts lifts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in the Gobi desert, northwest China, on October 30, 2024. The mission of three astronauts to the Tiangong space station will carry out experiments with an eye to the space programme's ambitious goal of placing astronauts on the Moon by 2030 and eventually constructing a lunar base. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)