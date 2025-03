Gene Hackmans Hund verdurstete wohl

(FILES) US actor Gene Hackman holds the Cecile B. DeMille Award at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on January 19, 2003. Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman died of natural causes about a week after his wife's death, a medical examiner said on March 7, 2025, ending more than a week of mystery surrounding the death of one of Hollywood's most beloved stars. The bodies of "The French Connection" star and his wife were found on February 26 in their home in New Mexico after emergency services were called to their property. (Photo by HECTOR MATA / AFP)