Dokumente zum US-Visum von Prinz Harry werden veröffentlicht

VANCOUVER, CANADA - FEBRUARY 16: Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Founder and Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation delivers remarks at the Closing Ceremonies of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 on February 16, 2025. at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images for Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025/AFP (Photo by JEFF VINNICK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)