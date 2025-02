Waldbrände durch Ukraine-Krieg verstärken Klimaschäden

This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service on February 21, 2025 shows firefighters working to push out a fire on an industrial facility after a Russian strike in the Poltava region, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Photo by Handout / Ukrainian State Emergency Service / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY STATE SERVICE / HANDOUT / " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS