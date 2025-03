EU-Kommission für strenge Einreisesperren nach Abschiebungen

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen addresses the media during a press conference at the end of a Special European Council to discuss continued support for Ukraine and European defence at the EU headquarters in Brussels on March 6, 2025. European Union leaders hold emergency talks in Brussels gathering as the Trump administration upends traditional alliances and retracts wartime backing of Ukraine. The summit brings all 27 EU leaders together for the first time since the explosive meeting between US and Ukraine presidents on February 28, 2025, with US military aid and intelligence sharing since suspended. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)