Protest gegen Preistreiberei auf Mallorca

Pablo Roman looks at the motorhome parked on a public parking in Palma de Mallorca on September 16, 2024. Pablo has been living in the motorhome for 1 year, due to high rental prices and the increase in housing precariousness. Tourists are flocking to Spain in ever increasing numbers, fueling anger among locals who complain that mass tourism in driving up housing prices and overwhelming public spaces in Spain's second city. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)