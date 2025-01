US-Börsenaufsicht klagt Elon Musk wegen Twitter-Übernahme

(FILES) Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks during a town hall event hosted by America PAC in support of former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania, on October 18, 2024. Donald Trump will be the one taking the presidential oath next week, but in some respects, billionaire Elon Musk might as well place his hand on the Bible too...In an unprecedented relationship for modern US history, Trump will be heading into the White House shadowed by an advisor who is not only the world's richest person but matches the incoming president in terms of wild ambition, hard-right politics, and media influence. (Photo by RYAN COLLERD / AFP)