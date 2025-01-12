News Logo
Königin von Norwegen vorübergehend in Klinik

Königin Sonja ist wohlauf
©APA/APA/AFP/Archiv/LISE AASERUD
Die norwegische Königin Sonja ist am Wochenende vorübergehend in eine Klinik eingewiesen worden. Die 87-Jährige habe im Zusammenhang mit einem Ski-Ausflug unter Vorhofflimmern gelitten, hieß es in einer Mitteilung des Königshauses am Samstagabend. Sie sei deswegen zur Beobachtung ins Krankenhaus in der Stadt Lillehammer gebracht worden. Bereits Sonntagfrüh kam dann die Entwarnung. Königin Sonja sei wieder mit normalem Herzrhythmus entlassen worden, teilte der Palast mit.

König Harald (87) war im vergangenen Jahr während einer Urlaubsreise in Malaysia an einer Infektion erkrankt und wurde dort ins Krankenhaus gebracht. Nach dem Rückflug in die Heimat wurde ihm ein permanenter Herzschrittmacher eingesetzt.

Queen Sonja of Norway (R) shows a piece of shell jewelry she had received during a previous state visit, reacts with King Harald V of Norway as they receive a delegation from Easter Island and the Chilean authorities to the audience at the Palace in Olso, Norway, on November 12, 2024, on the occasion of the return of remains from the Kon-Tiki museum. Norway's Kon-Tiki Museum on November 12, 2024 returned human remains taken from Easter Island by the explorer Thor Heyerdahl during his trans-Pacific raft expeditions in the 1950s..A delegation of Easter Island and Chilean officials took part in a ceremony at the Oslo museum, the museum said. (Photo by Lise Aaserud / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT

