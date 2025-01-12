Königin von Norwegen vorübergehend in Klinik

Queen Sonja of Norway (R) shows a piece of shell jewelry she had received during a previous state visit, reacts with King Harald V of Norway as they receive a delegation from Easter Island and the Chilean authorities to the audience at the Palace in Olso, Norway, on November 12, 2024, on the occasion of the return of remains from the Kon-Tiki museum. Norway's Kon-Tiki Museum on November 12, 2024 returned human remains taken from Easter Island by the explorer Thor Heyerdahl during his trans-Pacific raft expeditions in the 1950s..A delegation of Easter Island and Chilean officials took part in a ceremony at the Oslo museum, the museum said. (Photo by Lise Aaserud / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT