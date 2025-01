Proteste in der Slowakei: Fico droht mit Ausweisungen

Hundreds of people hold placards as they take part in an anti-government protest organized by political activists affiliated with the "Peace for Ukraine" citizens collective (Mier Ukrajine) under the motto 'Slovakia is Europe – enough of Russia' on January 24, 2025, in Bratislava, Slovakia. Tens of thousands of people are expected to gather in Bratislava and 20 other Slovak towns to rally against the government. .The "Peace for Ukraine" citizens collective has called for the rallies in defence of "democracy" and the country's EU membership. (Photo by TOMAS BENEDIKOVIC / AFP)