Biden telefoniert nach Reiseabsage mit Scholz

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 07: U.S. President Joe Biden bows his head during a remembrance ceremony for the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel in the Blue Room at the White House on October 07, 2024 in Washington, DC. On October 7, 2023 Hamas terrorists carried out a surprise attack in Israel, killing more than 1,200 and taking about 250 hostage, according to Israeli officials. It was the bloodiest day in Jewish history since the end of the Holocaust. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)