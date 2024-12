Syrischer Rebellenführer: Wahlen erst in mehreren Jahren

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leader Ahmed al-Sharaa (also known as Abu Mohammad al-Jolani) arrives for a meeing with visiting Druze officials from Lebanon's Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) in Damascus on December 22, 2024. PSP former leader Walid Jumblatt is the first Lebanese leader to meet Sharaa since his Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied rebel factions launched a lightning offensive last month, seizing Damascus on December 8 and ousting longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad. (Photo by AFP)