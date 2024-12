Schwere Kämpfe in der Ukraine und bei Kursk

Ukrainian soldiers of the 1st Separate Assault Battalion Da Vinci take part in a training exercise in the Dnipropetrovsk region, on December 12, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The general prosecutor's office declined to provide statistics to AFP, but Ukrainian media and officials have said more than 100,000 Ukrainian troops have left their units without permission or been charged. In an effort to address manpower shortages, Ukrainian lawmakers in August approved an amnesty for first time offenders who voluntarily returned to their units. Both the 47th and 53rd brigades in December announced they would welcome back servicemen who had left the front without permission, saying, "We all make mistakes." Prosecutors said in early December that 8,000 servicemen that went absent without leave or deserted had returned in November alone. Still, Oleksiy, company commander of the 1st Separate Assault Battalion, said the numbers of Ukrainian troops fleeing fighting without permissions is growing, partly because many of the most motivated fighters have already been killed or wounded. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)