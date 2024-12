Ex-US-Polizist gelangte in Besitz von Michael-Jackson-Songs

(FILES) Picture dated September 1, 1993 taken in Singapore shows US pop megastar Michael Jackson performing during his "Dangerous" tour. A retired California highway patrolman has stumbled into possession of a trove of unreleased Michael Jackson songs -- which the world may never have a chance to hear..Gregg Musgrove, now a stay-at-home dad, procured the tapes after an associate purchased a storage unit in the city of Van Nuys that contained the recordings, according to the Hollywood Reporter. (Photo by AFP)