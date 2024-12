Rückkehr von zwei US-Astronauten von ISS erneut verschoben

In this still image taken from a NASA TV broadcast, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore (R) and Suni Williams hold a news conference from the International Space Station (ISS) on September 13, 2024. Wilmore and Williams, who arrived at the ISS aboard Boeing's Starliner, will return home with rival SpaceX in February 2025, NASA has said. (Photo by Handout / NASA TV / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NASA TV" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS