Klimaforscher zu Erfolgschancen der UNO-Ozeankonferenz skeptisch

A protester takes part in the Blue March (Marche Bleue) on the Promenade des Anglais ahead of the United Nations Ocean Conference (Unoc 3), in the French riviera city of Nice, south-eastern France on June 7, 2025. The third edition of the United Nations Ocean Conference (Unoc 3) opens on June 9, 2025, in Nice, where many hope to see money and other concrete actions to protect marine life in polluted, overheated and overfished oceans. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)