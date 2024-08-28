News Logo
X von Ausfällen betroffen

1 min
Ursache noch unbekannt
©APA/APA/AFP/KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV
Die Social-Media-Plattform X kämpft mit weitreichenden Störungen. Allein in den USA gingen auf dem Höhepunkt der Ausfälle am Dienstagabend (Ortszeit) mehr als 36.500 Störungsmeldungen ein, wie die Website Downdetector.com, die Ausfälle verschiedener Online-Dienste überwacht, mitteilte. Die Probleme waren nicht auf die Vereinigten Staaten beschränkt. Downdetector verzeichnete auch mehr als 3.300 Störungsmeldungen aus Kanada und rund 1.600 aus Großbritannien.

Diese Zahlen beziehen sich auf den Stand um 23.20 Uhr Ortszeit an der Ostküste der USA (5.20 Uhr MESZ). Die genaue Ursache der Ausfälle ist noch nicht bekannt. Eine Stellungnahme von X zu den aktuellen Problemen steht noch aus. Eine Anfrage von Reuters außerhalb der regulären Geschäftszeiten blieb zunächst unbeantwortet.

(FILES) A photo taken on March 11, 2024 shows the logo of US online social media and social networking service X - formerly Twitter - on a smartphone screen in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. Social network X has suspended its much-criticized use of European users' personal data to drive its artificial intelligence program, according to a statement from the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC). (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

