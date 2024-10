Weitere Klagen gegen US-Rapper "Diddy" Combs eingereicht

(FILES) (FILES) US producer-musician Sean "Diddy" Combs poses with the Global Icon award in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. Music mogul Sean Combs is set to go on trial for racketeering and sex trafficking on May 5, 2025, a judge said in a court hearing October 10, 2024. The rapper known as "Diddy" will remain incarcerated, said federal judge Arun Subramanian, after he was indicted last month on three criminal counts that allege he sexually abused women and coerced them into drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)