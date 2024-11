Waffenruhe zwischen Israel und Hisbollah in Kraft getreten

A fireball erupts from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the area of Tayouneh in Beirut's southern suburbs on November 25, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah. Israel conducted strikes against Hezbollah's Beirut stronghold on November 25 and battles raged in Lebanon's south after the Iran-backed militant group claimed 50 attacks on Israeli targets the day before. (Photo by AFP)