Venezolanischer Oppositionskandidat nach Spanien ausgereist

(FILES) The Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate for the Plataforma Unitaria Democratica party, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, attends a meeting with health workers in Caracas on June 18, 2024. Edmundo González Urrutia, Nicolás Maduro's rival in his questioned reelection, asked the attorney general on Wednesday to avoid a political “persecution”, when he is required by a justice system pointed out by the opposition of serving Chavism. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP)