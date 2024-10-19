Vater von verstorbenem One-Direction-Star am Unfallort

Geoff Payne (L), the father of One Direction pop singer Liam Payne, looks at a note placed where fans paid tribute to his late son outside the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires on October 18, 2024. The father of One Direction pop singer Liam Payne, whose death in a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires shocked the music world, arrived in Argentina on Friday, police sources told AFP. The singer suffered "multiple traumas" and "internal and external hemorrhaging" after falling from the balcony of his room on the third floor of the Casa Sur hotel in central Buenos Aires on Wednesday night, an autopsy found. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)