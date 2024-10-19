News Logo
Vater von verstorbenem One-Direction-Star am Unfallort

Vater Geoff Payne liest die Fan-Botschaften an seinen Sohn Liam Payne
©APA/APA/AFP/JUAN MABROMATA
Der Vater des verstorbenen One-Direction-Stars Liam Payne hat am Freitag das Hotel in Buenos Aires besucht, von dessen Balkon im dritten Stock der Sänger zwei Tage zuvor gestürzt war. Geoff Payne landete am Morgen in der argentinischen Hauptstadt und besuchte zunächst die Leichenhalle, in der die Leiche des 31-Jährigen aufbewahrt wird.

von

Dann fuhr Geoff Payne zum Hotel und hielt am Gehsteig inne, auf dem Fans eine Art Altar aus Kerzen, Blumen, Briefen und Fotos erreichtet hatten. Er las einige der Botschaften, küsste Fotos und dankte den dort Versammelten. Einige brachen in Tränen aus.

Zahlreiche Musiker, Fans und auch der britische Regierungschef Keir Starmer bekundeten nach Paynes Tod ihr Beileid. "Nichts in den letzten Tagen hat sich real angefühlt", erklärte Paynes Freundin Kate Cassidy am Freitag im Onlinedienst Instagram. "Liam, mein Engel, du bist alles (...) Ich werde dich für den Rest meines Lebens weiter lieben."

Der 31-Jährige war am Mittwoch vom Balkon seines im dritten Stock gelegenen Hotelzimmers in der argentinischen Hauptstadt Buenos Aires gestürzt und gestorben.

Geoff Payne (L), the father of One Direction pop singer Liam Payne, looks at a note placed where fans paid tribute to his late son outside the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires on October 18, 2024. The father of One Direction pop singer Liam Payne, whose death in a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires shocked the music world, arrived in Argentina on Friday, police sources told AFP. The singer suffered "multiple traumas" and "internal and external hemorrhaging" after falling from the balcony of his room on the third floor of the Casa Sur hotel in central Buenos Aires on Wednesday night, an autopsy found. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)

