Vater von verstorbenem One-Direction-Star am Unfallort

Dann fuhr Geoff Payne zum Hotel und hielt am Gehsteig inne, auf dem Fans eine Art Altar aus Kerzen, Blumen, Briefen und Fotos erreichtet hatten. Er las einige der Botschaften, küsste Fotos und dankte den dort Versammelten. Einige brachen in Tränen aus.
Zahlreiche Musiker, Fans und auch der britische Regierungschef Keir Starmer bekundeten nach Paynes Tod ihr Beileid. "Nichts in den letzten Tagen hat sich real angefühlt", erklärte Paynes Freundin Kate Cassidy am Freitag im Onlinedienst Instagram. "Liam, mein Engel, du bist alles (...) Ich werde dich für den Rest meines Lebens weiter lieben."
Der 31-Jährige war am Mittwoch vom Balkon seines im dritten Stock gelegenen Hotelzimmers in der argentinischen Hauptstadt Buenos Aires gestürzt und gestorben.
