US-Rockband The White Stripes verklagt Donald Trump

US singer-songwriter Jack White performs on the Park Stage at the Glastonbury festival near the village of Pilton in Somerset, south-west England, on June 26, 2022. More than 200,000 music fans descend on the English countryside this week as Glastonbury Festival returns after a three-year hiatus. The coronavirus pandemic forced organisers to cancel the last two years' events, and those going this year face an arduous journey battling three days of major rail strikes across the country. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)