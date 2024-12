US-Politikone Nancy Pelosi gestürzt - Hüft-OP in Deutschland

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 21: Former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks on stage during the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 21, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are in Chicago for the convention, concluding with current Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party's presidential nomination. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)