US-Gewerkschaft UAW ruft bei Stellantis zum Streik auf

Members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 230 and their supporters walk the picket line in front of the Chrysler Corporate Parts Division in Ontario, California, on September 26, 2023, to show solidarity for the "Big Three" autoworkers currently on strike. Some 5,600 UAW members walked out of 38 US parts and distribution centers at General Motors and Stellantis at noon September 22, 2023, adding to last week's dramatic worker walkout. The UAW has described its campaign as an effort to level the economic playing field for the working class. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)