Trump zum Parteitag in Milwaukee eingetroffen

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's plane lands at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, Wisconsin, on July 14, 2024, one day after an apparent assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania. Former US president Donald Trump landed in Milwaukee on July 14 for the Republican National Convention, a little more than 24 hours after he was wounded in a failed assassination attempt, according to son Eric Trump.."Touchdown in Milwaukee with @realdonaldtrump," Eric Trump posted on X with a video peering through the cockpit as pilots landed the Republican presidential candidate's plane, dubbed "Trump Force One." (Photo by alex wroblewski / AFP)