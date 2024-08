Tausende bei Trauerzeremonie für Haniyeh in Teheran

Demonstrators wave flags and hold pictures of the leader of the Palestinian militant Hamas group, Ismail Haniyeh, (C) and senior leader Saleh al-Arouri during a protest on July 31, 2024 in Beirut's Burj al-Barajneh camp for Palestinian refugees, denouncing his killing. Hamas said on July 31 its political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike in Iran, where he was attending the swearing-in of the new president, and vowed the act "will not go unanswered". (Photo by Fadel ITANI / AFP)