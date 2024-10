Surabischwili: "Vorfälle von Gewalt" bei Wahl in Georgien

A protester waves Georgian national (top) and European union flags as he protests the "foreign influence" law crowd outside the parliament building in central Tbilisi on May 28, 2024. Georgia's parliament on Tuesday adopted a controversial "foreign influence" law, which has sparked weeks of mass protests and a blizzard of international condemnation. Lawmakers voted 84 to 4 to pass the bill after overriding a veto lodged by President Salome Zurabishvili's. The move came despite ongoing street protests and warnings from Brussels and the US that the measure undermines Georgia's European Union membership bid. (Photo by Giorgi ARJEVANIDZE / AFP)