Stichwahl um Präsidentschaft im Iran

Hardliner Said Jalili
Im Iran gehen am Freitag der gemäßigte Präsidentschaftskandidat Massoud Pezeshkian und der Hardliner Said Jalili in die Stichwahl. Rund 61 Millionen Wählerinnen und Wähler sind aufgerufen, einen Nachfolger des bei einem Hubschrauberunglück ums Leben gekommenen Ebrahim Raisi zu wählen. Anders als in vielen Ländern der Welt ist Irans Präsident nicht das Staatsoberhaupt. Die eigentliche Macht konzentriert sich auf Religionsführer Ajatollah Ali Khamenei.

Der Wächterrat, ein islamisches Kontrollgremium, hatte für die Wahl nur sechs Kandidaten zugelassen. Zwei zogen sich vor der ersten Abstimmung bereits zurück. Die Wahllokale sind von 8.00 bis 18.00 Uhr Ortszeit (6.30 bis 16.30 Uhr MESZ) mit der Möglichkeit zur Verlängerung geöffnet. Mit ersten Ergebnissen wird am Samstag gerechnet.

Motorcyclists ride past an election banner of Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalili, in Tehran on July 4, 2024, on the eve of the runoff presidential elections. Iranians will vote on July 5, in a presidential runoff pitting the reformist Masoud Pezeshkian against ultraconservative anti-Western former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili. Around 61 million Iranians are eligible to cast ballots in the election, which was called after the death of ultraconservative president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash. (Photo by RAHEB HOMAVANDI / AFP)

