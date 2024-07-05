Stichwahl um Präsidentschaft im Iran

Motorcyclists ride past an election banner of Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalili, in Tehran on July 4, 2024, on the eve of the runoff presidential elections. Iranians will vote on July 5, in a presidential runoff pitting the reformist Masoud Pezeshkian against ultraconservative anti-Western former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili. Around 61 million Iranians are eligible to cast ballots in the election, which was called after the death of ultraconservative president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash. (Photo by RAHEB HOMAVANDI / AFP)