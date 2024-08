SpaceX startet Mission in 700 Kilometer Höhe

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - AUGUST 27: Workers prepare SpaceX's Polaris Dawn Falcon 9 for another launch attempt from Launch Complex 39A of NASA's Kennedy Space Center on August 27, 2024 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The Polaris Dawn mission was delayed by a day after a helium leak was found. The private spaceflight is backed by Jared Isaacman, the billionaire founder of payments platform Shift4. During the mission, the astronauts will attempt the first spacewalk by a private company. The launch is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 3:38 and has a four-hour window. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)