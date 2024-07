Skydance schluckt Hollywood-Studio Paramount

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: The Paramount Pictures logo is displayed in front of Paramount Studios on January 31, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Media mogul Byron Allen has made an offer to purchase Paramount Global in a deal valued at $30 billion including debt, according to a spokesperson for Allen Media Group. Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)