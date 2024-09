Selenskyj will den Russen echtes Bild vom Krieg verschaffen

This photograph taken on September 11, 2024 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attending the Fourth Crimea Platform Leaders Summit in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. The US and British top diplomats began a visit on September 11 to Ukraine, where they will discuss further easing rules on firing Western weapons into Russia, whose alleged acquisition of Iranian missiles has raised new fears. (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)