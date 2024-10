Selenskyj beim Ukraine-Südosteuropa-Gipfel in Dubrovnik

In this handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on October 9, 2024, Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic attends a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky alongside members of the delegations during the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Dubrovnik, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP) / XGTY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS