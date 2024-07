"Rust"-Waffenmeisterin fordert Urteilsaufhebung

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO - MARCH 06: Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, former armorer for the movie "Rust," listens to closing arguments in her trial at district court on March 6, 2024 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Gutierrez-Reed, who was working as the armorer on the movie "Rust" when a revolver actor Alec Baldwin was holding fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film's director Joel Souza, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter but acquitted on charges of tampering with evidence. She could face up to 18 months in prison. Luis Sánchez Saturno - Pool/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)