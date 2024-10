Römer Gericht lehnt Migranteninternierung in Albanien ab

Italian police officers stand at the entrance of a recently build Italian-run migrant centre at the port of Shengjin, some 60 kms northwest of Tirana, on October 11, 2024. Controversial camps set up in Albania to house migrants rescued in Italian waters are ready to start functioning, the Italian ambassador in Tirana said today. The deal, signed in November by Italian Prime Minister and Albanian counterpart, was sharply criticised by rights groups. They say it is illegal under international law, warning that Albania, a non-EU country offers limited protection for asylum seekers. (Photo by Adnan Beci / AFP)