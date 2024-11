Revolutionsgarden kündigen neue Operation gegen Israel an

Iran's national flag flies atop the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, with the TV tower in the background, in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on October 31, 2024, after the German foreign minister announced the closure of the three Iranian consulates on its soil in response to the execution of German-Iranian Jamshid Sharmahd. "We have repeatedly and unequivocally made it clear to Tehran that the execution of a German citizen will have serious consequences," Foreign Minister Baerbock said, announcing the closure of the consulates in Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg in a televised speech. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)