Republikaner mit abgeschwächter Position zu Abtreibungen

Attendees stand for the US national anthem during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 15, 2024. Days after he survived an assassination attempt, Republicans are set to nominate Donald Trump as the party's official presidential candidate at the Republican National Convention taking place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 15 to 18. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)