Porträt von Noel Gallagher kommt ins Museum

Noel Gallagher bezeichnet sich selbst als "grumpy middle-aged man"
©APA/APA/AFP/OLI SCARFF
Noel Gallagher (57) von der Band Oasis kommt ins Museum. Die National Portrait Gallery nimmt ein neues Bild von ihm in die Sammlung auf. Das Schwarz-Weiß-Foto soll nach einer Ausstellung, die im November beginnt, dauerhaft im Museum in der Londoner Innenstadt bleiben, wie die britische Nachrichtenagentur PA meldete. Gallagher zeigte sich laut der Agentur begeistert und geehrt. Er bezeichnete sich selbst als "grumpy middle-aged man".

"Der Gedanke, dass das Porträt eines grummeligen, mittelalten Mannes, der es offensichtlich hasst, fotografiert zu werden, ausgestellt wird, damit künftige Generationen es bewundern können, ist sehr besonders. Danke und Lob", sagte Gallagher. Gemeinsam mit seinem jüngeren Bruder Liam Gallagher (51) hatte er vor kurzem ein Comeback von Oasis angekündigt. Die Britpop-Band ("Wonderwall", "Supersonic") hatte sich 2009 getrennt. Die beiden Brüder lagen über Jahre miteinander im Streit. Für das kommende Jahr sind nun Konzerte in Großbritannien und Irland angekündigt.

British singer Noel Gallagher reacts during an interview ahead of the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 19, 2024.

