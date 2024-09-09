Porträt von Noel Gallagher kommt ins Museum

von
"Der Gedanke, dass das Porträt eines grummeligen, mittelalten Mannes, der es offensichtlich hasst, fotografiert zu werden, ausgestellt wird, damit künftige Generationen es bewundern können, ist sehr besonders. Danke und Lob", sagte Gallagher. Gemeinsam mit seinem jüngeren Bruder Liam Gallagher (51) hatte er vor kurzem ein Comeback von Oasis angekündigt. Die Britpop-Band ("Wonderwall", "Supersonic") hatte sich 2009 getrennt. Die beiden Brüder lagen über Jahre miteinander im Streit. Für das kommende Jahr sind nun Konzerte in Großbritannien und Irland angekündigt.
